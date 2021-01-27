Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 22, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Alexander Preece was arrested at 12 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and Santiago Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and speeding.

• Thurmin Wilson was arrested at 11:14 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, vehicle must be insured and registration expired.

• Gary Jemmott Jr. was arrested at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Rick Perry was arrested at 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 5400 block of Pinon Hills Boulevard for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.

• Verlynda Hosteen was arrested at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Kendrick Anderson was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 400 block of East Comanche Street for alleged violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence.

• Melody Martin was arrested at 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 22 on the 500 block of East Scott Avenue for alleged battery.

• Brandon Peters was arrested at 11:13 a.m. on Jan. 22 on the 400 block of North Wall Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 22, 2021

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:27 a.m. on County Road 4908. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:09 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:42 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:20 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:22 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:28 p.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:20 p.m. on the 5400 block of East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 8:26 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:25 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:35 p.m. on the 700 block of Alise Avenue. A report was taken.