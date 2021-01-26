Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 18, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Max Ramirez was arrested at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and Poplar Street for alleged aggravated DUI, open container, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, accidents involving damage to vehicle and immediate notice of accidents.

• William Duncan was arrested at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 on the 2300 block of East 16th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Kamini Harrison was arrested at 10:58 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Illinois Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Russell Lewis Jr. was arrested at 12:08 a.m. on Jan. 18 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Benjamin Wiggins was arrested at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the 1100 block of North Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Gunther Brady was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the 300 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 18, 2021

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:05 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:24 a.m. on the 6000 block of Melissa Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:09 a.m. on the 200 block of Westland Park. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 3:52 a.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:17 a.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:47 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:27 p.m. on the 2400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:22 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:09 p.m. on the 800 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 5:19 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:58 p.m. on the 1200 block of Camino Sol. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:26 p.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.