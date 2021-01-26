Colorado woman allegedly burglarized storage unit, stole chocolate shop's property

Onis Eads, 53, of Hesperus, Colorado, was charged on Oct. 30 with a fourth-degree felony count of non-residential burglary, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A Colorado woman was arrested and accused of burglarizing a storage unit and stealing about $5,600 worth of equipment belonging to a chocolate shop.

Onis Eads, 53, of Hesperus, Colorado, was charged on Oct. 30 with a fourth-degree felony count of non-residential burglary, according to court documents.

She was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 14 and released on Jan. 21.

The defendant is accused of stealing around $5,600 in equipment belonging to the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a Farmington storage unit on Sept. 7, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched to Farmington Mini Storage at 1090 W. Murray Dr. around 3:29 p.m. on Sept. 10 on reports of a burglary.

A woman said unknown personal items along with equipment belonging to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were stolen from her storage unit.

The affidavit does not explicitly state if the equipment belonged to the Farmington location of the chocolate company.

Some of the $5,600 in equipment stolen included two large copper kettles, two large stuffed bears and a large gold dredge with a pump and hose.

The owner of the storage unit facility shared photos and footage from security cameras. The footage showed a pickup truck on Sept. 7 with an empty bed entering the storage unit and emerging about 15 minutes later with a bed full of stolen property.

Stolen items, including two pontoon boats, were seen in the security footage. The stolen dredge was also observed in the video footage.

The photos showed a woman wearing sunglasses and a face mask in the passenger seat of the vehicle. A man was driving the truck and was not identified in the affidavit. The only male interviewed in the affidavit has not been charged in the case.

The pickup truck was registered in Eads’ name and to a Hesperus, Colorado, residence, documents state. Detectives spoke to Eads on Sept. 17 in Hesperus.

She denied being near the crime scene on the day of the burglary and claimed another woman was seen in her pickup truck. She also stated a lot of people have access to her vehicle.

A detective found a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shirt in the bed of Eads’ pickup truck. The defendant said she got it from dumpster diving and said she didn’t know it was in the bed of the truck, a court document stated.

Eads also told investigators that she was in a different part of Farmington at the time of the burglary, according to court documents. Investigators obtained search warrants for Eads’ cell phone usage on Sept. 7. The data showed her using a cell tower in the area of the burglary, not in the area of Farmington where she claimed to be during the incident.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 10 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

