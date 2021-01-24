Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 16, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Rikki Daniels was arrested at 10:47 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue for alleged aggravated assault.

• Brittney Jordan was arrested at 8:04 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 3200 block of North Carlton Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Roland Joe was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 800 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and concealing identity.

• Brooks Phillips was arrested at 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Notahdon Irving was arrested at 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Riley Aguilar was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 100 block of West 35th Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Tisharae Begaye was arrested at 1:57 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 2100 block of Smith Lane due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Garrett Dawes was arrested at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and Cortland Drive for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and vehicle must be insured.

• Tolbert Howard was arrested at 9:49 a.m. on Jan. 16 on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged child abuse and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Emmit Tom was arrested at 6 a.m. on Jan. 16 on the 1000 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged DWI, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and immediate notice of accidents.

• Gabriel Sena was arrested at 9 a.m. on Jan. 16 on the 900 block of Acacia Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Reihann Begay was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Jarvis Mutte was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the 500 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, concealing identity and criminal damage to property.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 16, 2021

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:46 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:27 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:48 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:10 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:02 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 7:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 8:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of New Mexico Highway 371. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:51 a.m. on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.