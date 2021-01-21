Police ID suspect killed in December standoff after pointing gun at man's head

William Hernandez, 46, of Kirtland was shot and killed by six members of state and regional law enforcement agencies in the roadway of West Murray Drive, in front of Life Care Center of Farmington.

FARMINGTON — New details of a Dec. 14 shooting by law enforcement officers in Farmington were released, including the identity of the man killed during a police standoff.

William Hernandez, 46, of Kirtland was shot and killed by six members of state and regional law enforcement agencies in the roadway of West Murray Drive, in front of Life Care Center of Farmington, according to a state police press release.

Four San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Farmington Police Department officer and a state police officer fired on Hernandez as he repeatedly pointed a handgun to the head of a male passenger while both men were in a green Ford SUV.

Most of the new details included in the Jan. 21 press release are focused on the standoff that occurred after Hernandez led police on a vehicle pursuit, which ended with a felony traffic stop.

Deputies around 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 14 were dispatched to a residence on County Road 3939 east of Farmington, on reports of Hernandez kicking in the door of his girlfriend’s house and striking her with a gun.

Hernandez was initially described by law enforcement as the woman's husband.

A deputy saw the green SUV driving on Bloomfield Highway between Bloomfield and Farmington.

Hernandez is described as leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit westbound toward West Murray Drive.

At one point, two deputies deployed tire deflation devices which the SUV avoided hitting.

The SUV came to a stop in front of Life Care Center, as Hernandez barricaded himself inside with three passengers.

A Farmington officer positioned himself in front of the SUV as state police and deputies positioned themselves behind the vehicle.

Law enforcement gave commands to the occupants of the SUV to exit as a male driver exited the vehicle.

As verbal commands were given, the release states officers saw Hernandez was armed with a knife and handgun. A female passenger then exited the vehicle as a male occupant moved into the driver's seat.

Hernandez, in the front passenger seat, then pointed the handgun at a man in the driver’s seat, lowered it and raised it a second time, according to the press release.

It was at that time the six law enforcement officers fired their guns at Hernandez.

The number of shots fired, and how many of them struck Hernandez, was not included by state police in the release.

The man who had the gun to his head exited the vehicle and was later transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The nature of his injuries also was not released.

Farmington officer Navid Babadi and state police officer Nathan Oliver were identified in the press release.

The four deputies were not identified by state police, at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.

When the investigation is completed by state police, it will be forwarded to the assigned district attorney’s office for review.

