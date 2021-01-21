Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 15, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Victoria Watchman was arrested at 9:28 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Janeleta James was arrested at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and Brookside Drive for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

• Scottie Van-Nort was arrested at 5:02 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no insurance, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence of drugs and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Graciela Vasquez was arrested at 3:48 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Ryan Yazzie was arrested at 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and North Butler Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

• Senneca Antonio was arrested at 2:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Thyron Begay was arrested at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances, criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Loretta Begay-Cook was arrested at 1:37 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged open container, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

• Harrieta Wilson was arrested at 5:24 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated battery.

• Ervin Wauneka was arrested at 3:11 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the 4900 block of Kayenta Drive for alleged accidents involving damage to vehicle, duty to report accidents involving death or personal injuries, possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and aggravated DWI.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 15, 2021

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 2:10 a.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:02 a.m. on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 7:10 a.m. on the 1200 block of Turning Leaf Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. on the 2100 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 11:29 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Animas Street and South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:22 p.m. on the 3800 block of Wilshire Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:24 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 6:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:19 p.m. on the 500 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:56 p.m. on the 800 block of Tamarack Street. A report was taken.