Farmington police officers shoot suspect in West Farmington; suspect being treated at ER

FARMINGTON — Limited details are available about an officer-involved shooting in west Farmington. Farmington police officers fired on a suspect who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Farmington Police Department responded around 9:47 a.m. on Jan. 20 to the 1000 block of Glade Lane, according to Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

During the incident, Farmington police officers fired shots at the suspect, according to Brown.

The suspect was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for injuries.

Farmington police did not release any information on the incident or any descriptions of the suspect.

No other people were injured during the incident.

Vehicle traffic was blocked off in the area of Glade Lane and Francis Drive as area law enforcement investigated the scene.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington firefighters and New Mexico State Police were at the scene.

The San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is handling the investigation with the Sheriff’s Office listed as a primary investigating agency, according to Brown.

The most recent law enforcement shooting occurred around 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the roadway of West Murray Drive near Life Care Center of Farmington at 1101 W. Murray Dr., according to The Daily Times archives.

A man was shot and killed in what law enforcement described as “a multi-agency officer involved shooting.”

The man was a suspect in a violent crime who allegedly beat a woman with a handgun. He was later shot after pointing a firearm at a man’s head during a police standoff.

New Mexico State Police has not identified the man shot and killed in the Dec. 14 incident.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

