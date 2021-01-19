SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 14, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Marcus Anagal was arrested at 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Johnny Atcitty was arrested at 9:42 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 14, 2021

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:07 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:06 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:23 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 2:32 p.m. on the 3900 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:40 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:12 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 7:08 p.m. on the 3900 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of North Behrend Avenue and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:09 p.m. on the 2300 block of Loon Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:11 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect of a person at 10:54 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:51 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken.

