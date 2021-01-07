Farmington Police Department blotter for Jan. 1, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 1, 2021

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 1:04 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:14 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:22 a.m. on the 600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:33 a.m. on the 600 block of Teton Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4:10 a.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:08 a.m. on the 2100 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:46 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and Dekalb Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 1:57 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:14 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:13 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:10 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:12 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 8 p.m. at the intersection of Oriole Avenue and Egret Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:18 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:53 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.