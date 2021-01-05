SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 31, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Erin Thomas was arrested at 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 31, 2020

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:56 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:40 a.m. on the 3800 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 6:38 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:44 a.m. on the 2900 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:58 a.m. on the 700 block of Crestview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:41 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:18 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 7:27 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:27 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 10:07 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

View Comments