David Routzen, 20, allegedly stabbed a man in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 in the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue.

FARMINGTON — A court document states that a Farmington man accused of stabbing another man in the back on Jan. 2 told arresting officers the man "deserved it."

No motive is listed in court documents.

David Routzen, 20, faces a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint. Routzen did not have legal representation on the morning of Jan. 4.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 2 to a residence in the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue on reports of a stabbing. Officers located a man with a stab wound inside the living room, laying on his stomach as a woman applied pressure to his knife wound.

The large, butcher-style knife was protruding from the right side of his back, about four inches from his spine and six inches below his armpit.

He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The man told police he was inside a bedroom working on drywall when he thought Routzen threw coffee on him.

He felt a hot, burning sensation on his lower back and hip area and didn’t initially know he was stabbed until he was told by someone in the residence.

The man told police he didn’t see Routzen approach him but saw the defendant running away from him and fleeing the residence.

The man with the stab wound, along with a male and female witness, did not identify a motive for the alleged attack, according to court documents.

Routzen was later located by police while walking on South Dustin Avenue. He had blood on his pants and his shirt, which were collected as evidence.

It is noted in the court documents that Routzen’s hands appeared to be freshly washed and extremely clean.

Routzen did not say much to investigators but stated the man “deserved it” when the officers described the injury the man had, according to court documents.

The defendant was being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of Jan. 4.

His first appearance was set for the morning of Jan. 4 in Farmington Magistrate Court. No updates were listed in New Mexico Secure Court Case Access as of press time.

