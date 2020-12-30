Farmington woman charged with child abuse for allegedly shaking crying infant

Holly Jacobson, 29, allegedly abused an infant on the afternoon of Dec. 22 in the 3800 block of Copper Avenue in Farmington, according to court documents.

She was booked on the evening of Dec. 22 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and was released on Dec. 24.

The mother found Jacobson allegedly shaking the infant violently while screaming into his face, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of abusing an eight-month-old infant by shaking him, which caused him to require treatment at a hospital for his injuries.

Holly Jacobson, 29, allegedly abused an infant on the afternoon of Dec. 22 in the 3800 block of Copper Avenue in Farmington, according to court documents.

She is charged with a third-degree felony count of child abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 on reports of child abuse.

The responding officer met with the mother of the infant on Mancos Avenue.

Paramedics responded to the scene and immediately transported the infant to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The mother told police the infant’s left eye had become swollen and his legs were twitching.

She had gone to the grocery store and had Jacobson watch the infant and an eight-year-old boy.

When the mother returned, she could hear screaming from inside the residence. She said she heard Jacobson yell “I’m serious, stop,” at the infant.

The defendant was allegedly shaking the infant violently while screaming into his face, according to court documents.

The mother immediately grabbed the infant away from Jacobson and left the residence with her children.

She told police she didn't want to place herself or her children in a dangerous situation with Jacobson.

An officer who went to the hospital wrote in the report that the infant’s pupils were sluggish and he was lethargic in his responses. He also had swelling in his eyes and his legs were twitching abnormally.

The infant had visible red markings on his skin in the area of his ribs, on his front and back along with visible scratches on the front of his chest near his right armpit.

Jacobson told police the infant became restless and started to cry, adding she was “triggered” by the infant crying. She said something bad was going to happen to the infant if he didn’t stop crying.

The defendant was booked on the evening of Dec. 22 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and released on Dec. 24.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 6 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e