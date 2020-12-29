Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 20, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Gilbert Benallie was arrested at 9:47 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 800 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Lyman Spang was arrested at 11:43 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 3300 block of East Main Street for alleged DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Dale Lucy was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Butler Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of liquor, driving while license suspended or revoked, vehicle must be insured and taillamps required.

• Melissa Miera was arrested at 9:08 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 2900 block of East 18th Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Anthony Benally was arrested at 11 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 300 block of East 28th Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Kimberly Lee was arrested at 11 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 400 block of West Cedar Street for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

• Joe Avery was arrested at 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Vernon George Jr. was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 20, 2020

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 1:47 a.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:50 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 6:44 a.m. on the 700 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:12 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 1:32 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:46 p.m. on the 400 block of West Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint and an accident with no injuries at 5:01 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Parkway and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:33 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street. A report was taken.