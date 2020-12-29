Aztec man accused of holding three people with handgun while intoxicated

Robert Young, 19, faces 10 charges including three felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault (with intent to commit felony).

Young’s attorney, Tyson Quail, did not respond to a request for comment.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Jan. 7 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly holding three people hostage at gunpoint while intoxicated and threatening to kill them.

Robert Young, 19, faces 10 charges including three, first-degree felony counts of kidnapping and three, third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault (with intent to commit felony), according to the criminal complaint.

The Aztec Police Department and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1:23 a.m. on Dec. 16 to the 300 block of Northeast Aztec Boulevard, according to court documents.

A woman told authorities Young was intoxicated and holding her and two other men hostage.

A person was observed exiting the residence and returning inside after the woman spoke to an officer.

The two men and woman then exited the residence. Young later exited the residence, allegedly walking aggressively toward officers and yelling obscenities.

The defendant was taken to the ground and detained.

The woman and two men spoke to the officer, providing details on the alleged incident.

Young allegedly held them inside the apartment with a black handgun, which he continuously pointed at them while threatening to kill them.

The defendant is also accused of firing a round from the firearm into the ceiling of the living room.

The handgun was later located in a bedroom of the residence.

A small hole was found in the ceiling in the living room. A shell casing was located by the couch in the living room.

The staff at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center found a 9mm round in Young’s pants pocket.

An interview with the defendant was not included in court documents.

Young was released on Dec. 18 from the county jail.

