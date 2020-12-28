Man allegedly charged at two Bloomfield Farmer's Market employees with knife

Kenneth Platero, 24, allegedly threatened two employees of the Bloomfield Farmer’s Market with a knife, battered three employees and a police officer along with attempting to batter a second officer.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man is accused of charging at two grocery store employees with a knife and battering a police officer at the business.

Kenneth Platero, 24, allegedly threatened two employees of the Bloomfield Farmer’s Market with a knife, battered three employees and a police officer and attempted to batter a second officer, according to court documents.

Platero faces seven charges including two fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and a fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer, according to the criminal complaint.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of Dec. 28.

Officers with the Bloomfield Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:50 p.m. Dec, 24 to the Farmer’s Market at 401 W. Broadway Ave. on reports of an armed subject, according to the probable cause statement.

Platero was allegedly armed with a knife, standing near the entrance while starting to take off his clothing.

An officer learned that the manager was able to place handcuffs on Platero and got the knife away from him, according to court documents. The officer spoke to an employee and manager about the alleged incident.

According to court documents, workers went outside to ask Platero to leave the business when he was allegedly yelling at customers. Employees told the officer that Platero then yelled at them, reached behind his back and pulled out a pocketknife and opened it. He then allegedly got into a fighting stance and pointed the knife at two workers.

The employee told police Platero charged at him and the manager with the knife, causing them to back away from the defendant.

Platero allegedly threw the knife at the workers, but it missed. One of the workers went to grab the knife but Platero pushed the worker.

An employee pushed Platero over and Platero fell to the ground. He was then handcuffed. While handcuffed and on the ground, Platero allegedly kicked three people tied to the business.

Officers arrived on scene and detained Platero. The defendant allegedly swung his head back, striking an officer in the chest as he was being placed in the patrol vehicle.

Platero is also accused of trying to spit on another officer.

The defendant was incarcerated on the morning of Dec. 28 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His first court appearance was set for the afternoon of Dec. 28 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

