Man allegedly kicked, struck and spit on Sheriff's Office deputies

Ignacio has a felony conviction for battery on a peace officer from May 5, 2014, according to court records.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of being intoxicated and battering three San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a damaged property call.

Darvin Ignacio, 57, allegedly battered three law enforcement officers, resisted arrest and caused less than $1,000 in property damage, according to the probable cause statement filed in his case.

He is accused of three fourth-degree felony counts of battery upon a peace officer along with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 7:53 p.m. on Dec. 16 to a residence on County Road 5069, southwest of Bloomfield, on reports of criminal damage to property.

The woman whose property was damaged called law enforcement, stating Ignacio had destroyed her property including a clock and mirror.

She said Ignacio had been drinking alcohol all day and that he was verbally aggressive with her.

As the woman spoke to the deputy, a court document stated that Ignacio entered the room. He allegedly cursed at the deputy, then put his face in the deputy’s face as he yelled and cursed.

The narrative states that the deputy pushed Ignacio away, but the defendant allegedly grabbed the deputy's jacket and he started to fight the deputy. The two of them went to the ground as the deputy tried to detain Ignacio.

Ignacio is accused of striking the deputy's face with an open hand and yanking off his face mask then spitting in the deputy’s face, according to court documents.

A second deputy arrived on scene and had his glasses allegedly ripped off by Ignacio and was also spit upon, a document stated. A deputy fired his stun gun at Ignacio, but the probes attached to Ignacio’s pants and not his skin. The same deputy placed the stun gun on Ignacio’s right leg and stunned him. Following the use of the stun gun, Ignacio started to comply with commands.

A third deputy showed up at the scene and Ignacio is accused of kicking him multiple times including as the defendant was placed in the patrol vehicle.

Ignacio refused medical attention offered by paramedics. One of the deputies had two small cuts on his lips.

The defendant was incarcerated on the afternoon of Dec. 17 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Ignacio has a felony conviction for battery on a peace officer from May 5, 2014, according to court records.

His first appearance was set for the morning of Dec. 18 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

