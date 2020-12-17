Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 11, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ryshawn Willie was arrested at 7:51 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the 2300 block of West Apache Street for alleged idling, loitering or prowling.

• Brando Begay was arrested at 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and criminal trespass.

• Emanuel Begay was arrested at 3:17 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Nelson King was arrested at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged disorderly conduct and battery.

• Jarvis Yellowman was arrested at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the intersection of West Animas Street and North Behrend Avenue for alleged resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles, aggravated DWI, open container, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and duty to give information and render aid.

• Tito Roberson was arrested at 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 11 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity.

• Bronson Tinhorn was arrested at 10 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Raquel Garlington was arrested at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the 900 block of East Murray Drive for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 11, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:48 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:31 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:24 a.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and South Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:22 a.m. on the 3200 block of Crescent Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:59 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:11 p.m. on the 600 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:20 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:06 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.