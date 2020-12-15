Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 10, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 10, 2020

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:52 a.m. on the 2700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 2:56 a.m. on the 2600 block of La Rue Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of down subject at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 8:32 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 10:31 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:49 a.m. at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:51 a.m. on the 900 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:39 p.m. at the intersection of Smith Lane and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:25 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 2:50 p.m. on the 3500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:04 p.m. on the 6300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:17 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:58 p.m. on the 700 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 5:28 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 7:12 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:44 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Cooper Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:06 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:07 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of North Gibson Avenue and Tycksen Drive. A report was taken.