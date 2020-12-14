Police: Suspect who was shot, killed in Farmington beat woman with gun, pointed it at man's head

Members of the Farmington Police Department, New Mexico State Police and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office fired at least one round at the suspect, according to a New Mexico State Police press release.

FARMINGTON — Police say the male battery suspect who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Dec. 14 in Farmington had beaten a woman with a handgun that morning. He was shot when he pointed the firearm at a man’s head during a police standoff following a vehicle pursuit.

An unidentified man in the front passenger seat of a green SUV died in the roadway of West Murray Drive in front of Life Care Center of Farmington.

Members of the Farmington Police Department, New Mexico State Police and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office fired at least one round at the suspect, according to a New Mexico State Police press release.

Another man sitting in the vehicle's driver's seat during the shooting had minor injuries and was transported from the scene by paramedics.

The deceased male and other involved parties were not identified by law enforcement. Police did not disclose the number of shots fired, or how many of those shots struck the suspect.

The investigation into the suspect started around 9:23 a.m. when deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on County Road 3939, east of Farmington, according to the press release.

A woman said her husband kicked in the door of the residence and beat her with a handgun. He left the residence in a green Ford SUV with the handgun.

The press release states a deputy and state police officer later saw the SUV on Wildflower Parkway near Murray Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

The traffic stop failed, and the SUV led law enforcement on a pursuit.

The SUV later stopped on West Murray Drive in front of Life Care Center and the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

Four occupants were observed inside the SUV. A male and female passenger got out of the vehicle as a male passenger moved from a rear seat into the driver’s seat, the release stated. The suspect was seen pointing the handgun at the head of the man in the driver’s seat, when law enforcement fired upon the suspect around 11:33 a.m.

The man in the driver’s seat then exited the vehicle. A knife and handgun were found in the suspect's lap.

A state police officer has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

This is the first multi-agency law enforcement shooting in San Juan County since Aug. 26, 2017, when William Wilson was shot and killed by gunshots fired by a deputy and state police officer at Citizens Bank branch at 4220 Hudson St. in Farmington.

Wilson fired a revolver at the state police officer after being placed in handcuffs.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

