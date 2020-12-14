Person shot and killed by law enforcement in Farmington on West Murray Drive

FARMINGTON — A person occupying a vehicle on West Murray Drive in Farmington was killed this morning in what the San Juan County Sheriff's Office termed "a multi-agency officer involved shooting."

The shooting occurred around 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the roadway of West Murray Drive in front of Life Care Center of Farmington at 1101 W. Murray Dr., according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Another person was transported by paramedics from the scene with minor injuries. No information about the people involved in the shooting was shared by Brown.

The incident started around 9:06 a.m. as the Sheriff’s Office responded to an 911 call to County Road 3939, east of Farmington. Deputies made contact with a woman who was battered.

An Attempt To Locate, or ATL, was put out for a vehicle sought in connection to the battery investigation.

A deputy saw the vehicle at 10:21 a.m. and the vehicle was stopped at 10:26 a.m. on West Murray Drive.

Law enforcement opened fire at 11:33 a.m.

Farmington police officers, deputies and New Mexico State Police were involved.

Farmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Traffic on West Murray Drive between the Bisti Highway and West Main Street was stopas the scene was being investigated.

"There has been a multi-agency officer involved shooting. We will update with more information in a later release," The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post urging motorists to avoid the area of the shooting.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

