Man accused of shoplifting from liquor store, pointing pellet gun at employee

FARMINGTON — A liquor store employee told deputies a Newcomb man shoplifted bottles of alcohol and then pointed a weapon — later revealed to be a pellet gun — at him outside the business.

Myron Wood, 33, is accused of pointing a deadly weapon at an employee of Zia Liquor store at 3907 U.S. Highway 64 on the night of Dec. 3, according to court documents.

He is charged with a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a petty misdemeanor count of shoplifting, according to court records.

Wood did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Dec. 11.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 6:14 p.m. on Dec. 3 to the liquor store to investigate a reported armed robbery. The employee said a man, later identified as Wood, was in the store asking him about some of the beers for sale. He added Wood then started walking to the front of the store with the two bottles of alcohol and walked out of the store, according to a court document.

The employee said he followed Wood outside and saw him get into a white pickup truck. He said he was trying to get the license plate number of the vehicle when Wood pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at he and a coworker, according to court documents.

The employee told police he hid behind a vehicle as Wood drove away from the scene.

New Mexico State Police later stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Navajo Route 5 and New Mexico Highway 371 southwest of Farmington.

A court document indicated Wood had bloodshot and watery eyes when stopped, as well as slurred speech. The officer stated he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Wood, who refused a breathalyzer test.

A search of the vehicle yielded a pellet gun.

The defendant had an active arrest warrant for a federal case, but no details were included in the court documents. A court document indicated that Wood has felony convictions for two counts of "receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicle" along with robbery and criminal damage to property.

Wood is also accused of a misdemeanor count of DWI in a separate case, according to court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 7 filed a motion to hold Wood at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond, keeping him in the jail as he awaits trial.

A hearing was set for 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Aztec District Court.

