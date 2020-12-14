SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 9, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Hy Yazzie was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue due to a warrant for contempt.

• Heath Shelby was arrested at 11:28 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the intersection of Schofield Lane and East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Shaine Mason was arrested at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jeffrey Begay was arrested at 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Neil Pettigrew was arrested at 7:08 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 9, 2020

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:42 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:02 a.m. on the 1600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:03 a.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Mesa Drive and Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:48 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 12:33 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an abused/neglected person at 1:10 p.m. on the 5500 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:08 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:17 p.m. on the 400 block of South Commercial Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:49 p.m. on the 4400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:53 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:05 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:39 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

