Colorado man arrested, accused of seventh DWI charge

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man is accused of his seventh DWI after being pulled over a New Mexico State Police officer and telling the officer he didn't know where he lived.

Andre Deswood, 37, of Grand Junction, Colorado, is accused of a third-degree felony of aggravated DWI (refused testing) along with petty misdemeanor counts of no driver’s license, no insurance and improper display of registration, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Dec. 11, according to court records.

A New Mexico State Police officer around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 was parked at the Speedway gas station on U.S. Highway 64 in the area of Waterflow.

The officer saw the registration on a parked silver Honda was listed as canceled with an unknown status listed for insurance.

The vehicle exited the gas station and started to drive eastbound on the highway. The officer activated the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle and the Honda came to a stop.

A strong odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle, the officer wrote in the probable cause statement. Deswood was not able to provide driver's license or registration information.

The officer reported that the defendant had bloodshot and watery eyes and the odor of alcohol was so strong the officer was able to smell it with a face mask on.

When the officer asked where Deswood lived, he stated that the defendant responded by pointing toward the east and advising the officer he did not know where he lived.

The officer noted he thought Deswood was nervous and was not answering his questions in a truthful way.

A field sobriety test was administered, and Deswood was arrested afterward.

The defendant initially stated he did not have any alcohol to drink but later said he had three beers about 30 minutes earlier.

There were unopened alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Deswood refused a breathalyzer test.

The officer noted Deswood had six previous DWI convictions when he booked the defendant into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Deswood was released on the afternoon of Dec. 7 from the county jail.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Dec. 23 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

