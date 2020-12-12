Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 7, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tristan Myers was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Amber Randolph was arrested at 9 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 2900 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Timothy Jeans Jr. was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 2200 block of North Fairview Avenue for alleged assault and battery.

• Robert Johnson was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the intersection of West Apache Street and Hicks Avenue for alleged aggravated battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member.

• Darren Jones was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged battery against a household member and battery.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 7, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:16 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:12 a.m. on the 6300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:33 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:48 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:14 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Club Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:03 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:32 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.