Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 6, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Patrick Tso was arrested at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 64 for alleged violations including giving immediate notice of accidents, duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway and duty to give information and render aid.

• Rafael Guevara Barrera was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 1300 block of South Bluffview Avenue for alleged criminal damage to property.

• Tonya Herrington was arrested at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 2600 block of West Apache Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Yousef Al-Sharif was arrested at 2:52 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 200 block of Airport Drive for alleged residential burglary.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 5, 2020

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5820. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:36 a.m. on the 900 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:53 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:51 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:59 p.m. at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:21 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:31 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:38 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 5:45 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:14 p.m. on the 1600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:53 p.m. on the 1200 block of Oak Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shots fired at 8:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of Tosha Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:41 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

