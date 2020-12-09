Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 5, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tiffiny Brown was arrested at 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the 2600 block of West Apache Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Tyler McCray was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the 2200 block of West Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

• Francis Pete Jr. was arrested at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Mike Garcia Jr. was arrested at 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the 2100 block of East Main Street for alleged driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and open container.

• Breana Antonio was arrested at 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and Bloomfield Highway for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.

• Bruce Todecheene was arrested at 10:06 a.m. on Dec. 5 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

• Jerry Johnson was arrested at 9:18 a.m. on Dec. 5 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana, paraphernalia for controlled substances and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 5, 2020

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:56 a.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:06 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:55 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:33 a.m. on the 600 block of Fern Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:33 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:03 p.m. on the 2200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:57 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 9:21 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.