Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 4, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Johnny Wallace was arrested at 6:56 a.m. on Dec. 4 on the 2300 block of East 30th Street for alleged violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence.

• Sherwin Jim was arrested at 7:42 a.m. on Dec. 4 on the 2100 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant for contempt along with alleged aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs and driving while license revoked.

• Neilson Upshaw was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Steven Valino was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Matthew Eaton was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Raymond George was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Ronald Hungary Jr. was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Nathan Yesslith was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged criminal trespass.

• Lydell Max was arrested at 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and trespass.

• Matthew Frank was arrested at 5:39 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Alivida Emerson was arrested at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and East Elm Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity.

• Malcolm Tyndall was arrested at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and East Elm Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged concealing identity, resisting or obstructing an officer and battery.

• Morris Plank was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the intersection of North Carleton Avenue and East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity.

• Mellissa Spicer was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the intersection of North Carleton Avenue and East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 4, 2020

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:24 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a commercial breaking and entering at 3:25 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 6:09 a.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:55 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 11:05 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:44 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 2:04 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:26 p.m. on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:41 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 10:58 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.