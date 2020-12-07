Woman accused of embezzling cash from Farmington gas station

Colleen Manuelito, 33, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of embezzlement (over $500 but not more than $2,500), according to court records.

An attempt by the officer to contact Manuelito was not successful.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Dec. 9 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of embezzling about $1,500 in cash from a Farmington gas station. The incident was caught on video footage, according to a court document.

Colleen Manuelito, 33, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of embezzlement (over $500 but not more than $2,500), according to court records.

The defendant is accused of embezzling money from the 7-2-11 gas station at 900 E. 20th Street in Farmington, according to court documents.

She did not have legal representation on the morning of Dec. 7. No arrest warrant was issued. A summons was issued on Nov. 13 for her to make her first court appearance on Nov. 23. Her preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Dec. 9 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the gas station to investigate a reported embezzlement.

The officer spoke to a man whose association to the business was not listed in the probable cause statement.

The man said he had video of Manuelito taking cash on the night of Nov. 3. He said the deposit was short about $1,500.

The officer watched the video footage and wrote up a description in the court documents.

The video footage allegedly showed Manuelito counting out about $1,500 then placing it in an envelope in a safe that she could access.

The envelope was supposed to be placed in a drop safe that Manuelito could not have access to.

Manuelito is accused of reaching into the safe later and is seen placing something in her sweatshirt sleeve, the officer wrote in the report.

The officer went to the residence listed on Manuelito's employee application. A man said Manuelito was not there then claimed that he did not know her.

An attempt by the officer to contact Manuelito was not successful.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e