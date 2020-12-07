Farmington Police Department blotter for Dec. 2, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Branden Bia was arrested at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 2 on the 2000 block of Garnet Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Lafe Kinsel was arrested at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Paul Hayes Jr. was arrested at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 2300 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Justin Hastings was arrested at 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Zuni Drive for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and obedience to any required traffic-control devices.

• Russell Lewis Jr. was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant and alleged aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

• Emanuel Begay was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Melford Russell was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged assault.

• Curley Nakai Jr. was arrested at 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 2 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 2, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:05 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:17 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5820. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:54 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 10:53 p.m. on the 2500 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:42 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:48 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:29 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:12 p.m. on the 3700 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.