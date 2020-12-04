Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 28, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 28, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:35 a.m. on the 300 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation and shoplifting at 9:07 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 12:11 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:51 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:41 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:09 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:20 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 6:27 p.m. on the 3900 block of La Joya Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:39 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 8:33 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.