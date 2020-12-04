Man accused of shooting, property damage outside Bloomfield apartment complex

Rudolph Peters is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery along with fourth-degree felony counts of criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

The defendant was booked in the early morning hours of Nov. 26 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center then released on Nov. 30.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Dec. 10 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man is accused of firing several gunshots that struck one man in the hand and damaged two vehicles at a Bloomfield apartment complex.

Rudolph Peters, 43, is accused of shooting a man, threatening another person with a handgun and causing more than $1,000 in property damage on the night of Nov. 25 at the Town and County apartments in Bloomfield, according to court documents.

Peters did not have legal representation on the morning of Dec. 4.

Law enforcement agencies, including Bloomfield Police Department and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, responded around 9:51 p.m. on Nov. 25 to the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Saiz Lane on reports of a shooting.

Several people, including the man who was shot, were located in an apartment. He had a wound on his right wrist, according to court documents.

Paramedics arrived on scene and treated the injury, but the man refused to be transported to the hospital.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed, including the injured man and Peters.

The man told police he went outside to take out the garbage when Peters accused of him of hitting his vehicle. Peters then allegedly pointed the gun at the man and fired several shots, striking the man once, according to court documents.

Witnesses said eight to nine shots were fired.

Two windows on one vehicle were shattered by gunfire and a bullet hole was found on a second vehicle, according to court documents.

The man said he grabbed a machete from his vehicle and briefly contemplated attacking Peters, but he decided to return to his apartment.

The suspect gave investigators a much different account.

According to a court document, in an interview, Peters claimed the man came over to his apartment to borrow his phone and an argument occurred. Peters said he grabbed his handgun after the alleged argument. Peters said he then saw the man rummaging through a vehicle and believed he was getting a gun or other weapon and fired a single shot into the air. Peters said he then fired his gun in the direction of the man.

Peters is also accused of pointing the gun at another man after firing shots at the gunshot victim, bringing about the aggravated assault charge..

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

