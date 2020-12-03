Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 27, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Anthony Rivera was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and College Boulevard for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic and possession for abuse of glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 27, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 12:31 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:05 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:23 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 10:22 a.m. on the 3100 block of Marquette Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:53 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse and neglect of a person at 1:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1:42 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:57 p.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:59 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:24 p.m. on the 3800 block of Morning Star Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 9:12 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:07 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.