SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 26, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Avery Betsuie was arrested at 5:29 p.m. on Nov. 26 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, carrying a deadly weapon and possession of paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Ian Lee was arrested at 11:22 p.m. on Nov. 26 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged dumping of litter.

• Ashlee Setzer was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on Nov. 26 on the 2000 block of Troy King Road due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 26, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:16 a.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:42 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Street and Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:16 a.m. on the 400 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:27 a.m. on the 1200 block of Camino Sol. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:27 p.m. on the 600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:19 p.m. on the 1100 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:28 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:39 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:17 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

View Comments