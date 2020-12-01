Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 25, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ronald Roanhorse was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 on the 300 block of Philips Road due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license revoked, failure to have operating tail lamps, open container and aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug.

• Eric Valdez was arrested at 9:22 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the intersection of Glade Lane and Francis Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 25, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:40 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:42 a.m. on the 2700 block of Wren Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 3:25 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 7:44 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:24 a.m. on the 2400 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:03 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:06 a.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:13 p.m. on the 500 block of Electric Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:07 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 4:32 p.m. on the 3500 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:28 a.m. on the 1200 block of Pear Grove Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:23 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.