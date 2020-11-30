Alleged attempt to shoplift $12 in items from Farmington Walmart leads to multiple drug charges

FARMINGTON — The alleged shoplifting of about $12 in merchandise from a Farmington Walmart led to a man and a woman facing numerous drug charges, and to the police seizing drugs and cash.

Ronald Goshorn, 51, of Farmington, is accused of six charges, including three second-degree felony counts of trafficking controlled substances and a third-degree felony count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.

Rebecca Carrillo, 37, of Farmington, is accused of nine charges, including five fourth-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Tyson Quail, Goshorn’s attorney, declined to comment on the case. Sarah Field, Carrillo’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Farmington Police Department officers on Nov. 14 were at the west side Walmart conducting an operation to prevent and deter shoplifting when an officer reported observing Carrillo pick up two pairs of gloves and a black scarf then rip off the price tags. She allegedly put a pair of gloves into her jacket.

Carrillo was later observed by an officer wearing the scarf she allegedly shoplifted.

A court document said Carrillo and Goshorn were in a spot in the store where they were out of range of video cameras. Both were detained by police.

Carrillo was arrested on five arrest warrants, according to court documents.

Goshorn is accused of concealing his identify to officers by refusing to provide identification.

Four grams of methamphetamine, a tab of LSD and black tar heroin were allegedly found on Goshorn, along with $3,000 in cash and two empty plastic bags, according to court documents.

The cash was wrapped up in six bundles of $500 each.

During a search of Carrillo, police said narcotics — including black tar heroin, meth, oxycodone, and hydrocodone — were found on her.

Drug paraphernalia, including used hypodermic needles and a glass pipe with burnt residue, were found.

The property allegedly stolen from Walmart was valued at $11.81.

Carrillo was incarcerated on the morning of Nov. 30 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Goshorn was released from the county jail on the evening of Nov. 16.

The preliminary hearings for both defendants are set for the morning of Dec. 2 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

