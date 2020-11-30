Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 23, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Devin Stokes was arrested at 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 23 on the 2800 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and negligent use.

• Celecita Smith was arrested at 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 23 on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear and alleged battery against a household member.

• Charmaine George was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the intersection of East Cedar Street and Bloomfield Boulevard for allegedly driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Denise George was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the intersection of East Cedar Street and Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 23, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:18 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:50 a.m. on the 600 block of South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:17 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 9:28 a.m. on the 1400 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:54 a.m. on the 1300 block of Bramble Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:51 a.m. on the 1100 block of Canyon Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:13 p.m. on the 6200 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:41 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:49 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Hallmarc Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 5:27 p.m. on the 100 block of West Tycksen Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired at 6:59 p.m. on the 2400 block of Almon Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:04 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:19 p.m. on the 4900 block of Kayenta Drive. A report was taken.