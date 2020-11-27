Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 20, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• James Whitehorse was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Nov. 20 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Donovan Frank was arrested at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 20 on the 900 block of Glade Lane for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

• Rueben Kaye was arrested at 12:12 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 100 block of West Pinon Street for alleged battery.

• Emanuel Begay was arrested at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the intersection of Airport Drive and West Arrington Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Dora Davis was arrested at 1:47 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 100 block of South Gooding Lane for alleged battery against a household member and criminal trespass.

• Donamic Belone was arrested at 2:47 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Cooper Street for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, obstruction of streets, sidewalks or entrances to public buildings and disorderly conduct.

• Jarrod Adams was arrested at 3:11 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 800 block of East 25th Street for alleged battery against a household member.

​​​​​​​• Nataus Etcitty was arrested at 2:47 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Cooper Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

​​​​​​​• Melford Russell was arrested at 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 700 block of West Main Street for an alleged criminal trespass.

​​​​​​​• Danny Charley was arrested at 8:19 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 200 block of East Tycksen Drive for alleged disorderly conduct and trespass.

​​​​​​​• Sophia Newton was arrested at 8:19 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the 200 block of East Tycksen Drive for alleged disorderly conduct and trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 20, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:06 a.m. on the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:12 a.m. on County Road 390. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:29 a.m. on the 2600 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:38 a.m. on the 100 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:11 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:07 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:27 p.m. on the 2400 block of Farmview Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:05 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:25 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.