Farmington gaming center owner accused of child pornography charges tied to business

FARMINGTON — The owner of a Farmington video and computer gaming center is accused of distributing and possessing child pornography using the businesses’ internet account.

Court documents reveal Gigabytes Gaming Center owner Christopher Roske has a 1999 felony conviction for possessing child pornography.

Roske, 47, of Bloomfield, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of distribution of visual medium of sexual exploitation of children and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of visual medium of sexual exploitation (child under 13), according to the criminal complaint.

Kristin Harrington, Roske’s attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation into the case with assistance from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office detective on Nov. 3 reviewed the activity of a user who was sharing photos and videos of child sexual abuse using the BitTorrent file sharing program

The detective contacted an Attorney General’s Office special agent regarding the files downloaded from a Comcast Business internet account.

The agent turned over the files he allegedly downloaded from the user.

The affidavit states the internet account, which allegedly possessed and distributed the photos and videos of child sexual abuse, was in Roske’s name at the address of 3030 E. Main St. Suite M in Farmington.

Roske’s name is listed as the owner of Gigabytes Gaming Center on the business registration application at the same address filed with the City of Farmington, according to records obtained by The Daily Times.

The business lets customers play video, computer and virtual reality games while serving food and drinks from its snack bar, according to the Gigabytes website.

On Nov. 13, the detective was able to download more images and videos of child sexual abuse from the internet account allegedly tied to Roske.

A search warrant was executed on Nov. 18 at Gigabytes. Roske was at the business and tried to force his way into the building as it was being searched, according to court documents.

Roske said he needed a briefcase that had a firearm in it from inside the business.

The briefcase contained two firearms and multiple forms of identification for Roske along with a laptop computer.

An examination of the laptop showed evidence it was the laptop allegedly used to download the explicit videos and photos.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Nov. 23 to keep Roske at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center with no bond, keeping him at the jail until his jury trial.

The motion also stated Roske has a 1999 felony conviction for possession of child pornography in Olympia, Washington.

The DA’s office also wrote the defendant “continues to exploit young children” but no further details were available.

A hearing on the motion had not been scheduled in state district court as of the morning of Nov. 24.

Roske’s preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court is set for the morning of Dec. 3.

The defendant was incarcerated at the county jail on the morning of Nov. 24.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

