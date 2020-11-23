Woman accused of trying to ship meth through Farmington FedEx office

Sandra Dodson, 67, allegedly trafficked narcotics at the FedEx office at 1514 W. Main St. in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is wanted by law enforcement after being accused of trying to ship methamphetamine at a FedEx office.

Sandra Dodson, 67, allegedly trafficked narcotics on Oct. 14 at the FedEx office at 1514 W. Main St. in Farmington, according to charging documents.

The defendant was charged on Nov. 13 with a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances, according to the criminal complaint.

She did not have legal representation on Nov. 23.

A Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force agent led the investigation.

The unit is comprised of officers and investigators from the Aztec, Bloomfield and Farmington police departments along with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

The agent was dispatched around 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 to the FedEx office on reports of narcotics found in a parcel.

The agent spoke to an employee, who said a woman later identified as Dodson was attempting to ship a package with FedEx.

The employee said Dodson was making strange statements and had questions about what FedEx would and wouldn’t ship.

He became suspicious the defendant was attempting to ship drugs and opened the package.

The affidavit stated it is FedEx policy to check suspicious packages before contacting law enforcement.

There were two packs of cigarettes inside the parcel with one of the packs taped shut.

The employee opened the taped pack and saw what he believed to be illegal narcotics, then called police.

The package was seized and secured as a search warrant was sought.

A search warrant was executed on Oct. 20 and two bags of a crystalline substance were found inside one of the cigarette packs.

The substance in both bags tested positive for the presence of meth, according to a court document.

On Oct. 22, the employee identified Dodson from a photo lineup.

Dodson's arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Nov. 23.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

