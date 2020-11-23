Farmington Police Department blotter for Nov. 18, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Donovan Frank was arrested at 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 1900 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Darren Jones was arrested at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 on the 800 block of North Buena Vista Avenue for alleged pedestrians on roadways and concealing identity.

• Elizabeth Gallegos was arrested at 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 18 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an warrant for contempt.

• Myron Lopez was arrested at 8:21 a.m. on Nov. 18 on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 18, 2020

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:54 a.m. on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 8:15 a.m. on the 400 block of East Boyd Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:10 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:43 a.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:18 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was not taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 11:57 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:17 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was not taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 2:33 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:59 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Road and West Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:47 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:33 p.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:46 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:53 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.