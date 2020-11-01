Sheep Springs man pleads guilty to killing man in fight by chapter house

FARMINGTON — A Sheep Springs man has pleaded guilty to killing a man in Sheep Springs back in 2015 by beating him to death.

Garrett Neal, 27, pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 to second-degree murder in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Neal was indicted on Aug. 28, 2018.

The indictment was redacted and did not include any information on the alleged crime the defendant was charged with or others who may have been involved.

Neal admitted as part of the plea agreement to beating a man to death on July 12, 2015, in Sheep Springs, according to court documents.

The defendant got into a fight with the victim at the Sheep Springs Chapter House as Neal kicked and punched the unidentified man on the ground.

Neal struck the man with brass knuckles and rocks in the victim’s head and throat.

“After John Doe died, we dragged John Doe’s body to the windmill area and left him there,” according an excerpt from the plea agreement.

Neal faces from five to 15 years in federal prison as part of the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

