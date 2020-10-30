SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $5 for 3 months. Save 83%.

Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 25, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Thomas Toledo was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 24, 2020

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 12:32 a.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:18 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:47 p.m. on the 1000 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:42 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of Schofield Lane and East Mojave Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:16 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 2:21 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:17 p.m. on the 700 block of Poplar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of North Orchard Avenue and West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:53 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:16 p.m. on the 1400 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

View Comments