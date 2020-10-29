Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 24, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 24, 2020

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 12:11 a.m. on the 4400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:40 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 1:49 a.m. on County Road 33191. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:34 a.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:33 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:06 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:42 a.m. on the 4100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 2:05 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:35 p.m. on the 200 block of South Oliver Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:59 p.m. on the 6500 block of Mulligans Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:09 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:51 p.m. on the 800 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 7:03 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Plaza Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:02 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:27 p.m. on the 200 block of South Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 11:16 p.m. on the 3700 block of Fairfax Avenue. A report was taken.