Man allegedly fired shotgun at two women in vehicle in Shiprock

Ferlando Wadsworth, 38, is accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

The defendant allegedly fired a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by two women.

Wadsworth waived his preliminary hearing on Oct. 26 in Albuquerque federal court, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A man faces federal charges for allegedly firing a shotgun at two women in a vehicle in Shiprock and later fleeing law enforcement during a vehicle pursuit.

Ferlando Wadsworth, 38, is accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

A Navajo criminal investigator notified an FBI special agent of a shooting and police chase that occurred on the morning of Oct. 14 in Shiprock, just off the intersection of U.S. Highway 491 and Navajo Route 36.

The two female victims were interviewed. They went to a designated location on the side of a road to meet a man not charged in the case.

One of the women exited the vehicle and approached the SUV to exchange her food stamps for cash.

The man demanded the women get in the SUV but the woman making the exchange refused.

Wadsworth allegedly exited the SUV with a shotgun then walked over to the car the women arrived in. The woman making the exchange returned to the car and sat in the back seat. Wadsworth is accused of pointing the shotgun at the female driver.

He then allegedly demanded the women exit the vehicle.

The women drove from the scene as Wadsworth tried to get inside the car.

As the women drove away, the defendant allegedly fired the shotgun into the vehicle's driver's side rear quarter panel.

No projectiles entered the interior of the vehicle and the two women were not injured.

The SUV was located by law enforcement, which led to a high-speed pursuit that lasted about 30 minutes. Wadsworth lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a ditch near Sanostee.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase and a shotgun was recovered.

Wadsworth waived his preliminary hearing on Oct. 26 in Albuquerque federal court, according to court documents.

Upper Fruitland man on supervised probation accused of stabbing relative at birthday party

He was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service and will remain in custody as he awaits trial.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e