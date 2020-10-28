Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 23, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 23, 2020

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:13 a.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:43 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:31 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:56 a.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:23 a.m. on the 3000 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:56 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:17 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:51 p.m. on the 1400 block of Camina Contenta. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:37 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:21 p.m. on the 7800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Mission Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:33 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:18 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:23 p.m. on the 2500 block of La Rue Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:35 p.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:50 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:53 p.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:43 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.