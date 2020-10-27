Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 21, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ashley Thompson was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 21 on the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant.

• Sean Parrish was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 21 on the 2000 block of Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant.

• Kendreanna Yazzie was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 21 on the 4100 block of East Main Street for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

• Delores Brown was arrested at 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 21 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 21

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:24 a.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:57 a.m. on the 900 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:23 a.m. on the 100 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 10:14 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:02 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:50 p.m. on the 1700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:45 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:01 p.m. on the 3200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:34 p.m. on the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:19 p.m. on the 4100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:47 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:11 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:26 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 8 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:07 p.m. on the 3800 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 11:15 p.m. on the 200 block of West 35th Street. A report was taken.