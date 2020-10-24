Upper Fruitland man on supervised probation accused of stabbing relative at birthday party

Jamieson Mason, 28, was charged on Oct. 14 in New Mexico federal court with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a U.S Department of Justice press release.

The victim was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington and was treated for four stab wounds in her back.

He has a pending case in Farmington Magistrate Court for alleged aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — An Upper Fruitland man who was recently put on supervised probation is in federal custody after admitting to stabbing a female relative in the back four times with a kitchen knife during a birthday party.

The criminal complaint states the FBI was notified by the Navajo Police Department on Oct. 8 that a stabbing occurred in a Navajo Housing Authority residence in Upper Fruitland.

She was interviewed by investigators about the incident.

The woman said she was at a residence with Mason and other relatives for a birthday party. She said Mason entered the living room, approached her then pushed her upper body down and stabbed her in the back multiple times with a chef's knife.

The defendant is accused of then fleeing the scene. He was detained at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 9 on charges in a separate case.

Mason admitted to the stabbing and told investigators he "heard voices in his head telling him to stab (victim)," so he did, according to the complaint.

He stated he hitch-hiked to Farmington, threw away his SIM card in his cell phone to avoid being tracked and that the knife was probably in a river. The weapon was not recovered by investigators.

Mason was taken into federal custody on Oct. 14, according to court records.

Mason allegedly threatened a police officer with a scalpel on Oct. 13 at San Juan Regional Medical Center, according to the probable cause statement.

He was convicted on Sept. 16 of felony robbery, aggravated battery and vehicle theft charges, according to court documents.

Mason robbed and attacked a man in August 2019 with another suspect then abandoned the victim on a county road south of Farmington after taking most of his clothing, according to The Daily Times archives.

District Court Judge Curtis Gurley suspended a seven-year and six-month sentence in favor of five years of supervised probation, according to the judgement.

The San Juan County District Attorney's office on Oct. 8 filed a motion to have Mason serve the remainder of his suspended sentence in a state prison and enhance it by eight years.

Mason also has felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery and armed robbery, according to court records.

He remains in federal custody following an Oct. 20 hearing in Albuquerque federal court.

