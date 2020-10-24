San Juan County woman allegedly fatally stabbed her older brother

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman has been accused of killing her older brother in the early morning hours of Oct. 24.

Mykelti Brown, 22, allegedly fatally stabbed her brother 31-year-old Levi Loma, around 1:49 a.m. on Oct. 24 on County Road 33191 in the area of Crouch Mesa, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release.

She has been charged with an open count of murder, according to the press release.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found the victim "being tended to for an apparent stab wound," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics were dispatched. They transported Loma to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Brown was restrained by a family member when deputies arrived. She escaped on foot as her brother was being treated at the scene.

She was able to flee a short distance being taken into custody and then questioned by investigators.

Brown was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 9:52 a.m. on Oct. 24.

The defendant also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear for a felony count of battery upon a peace officer and misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to court documents.

She is accused in that case of kicking a Farmington Police Department officer and resisting arrest on the afternoon of Jan. 12 near Apache Elementary School at 700 W. Apache St., according to court documents.

She failed to show for a May 18 hearing in Aztec District Court and the warrant was issued on May 21.

