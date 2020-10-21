Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 17, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 17

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:38 a.m. at the intersection of West 20th Street and Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:38 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:51 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and Palmer Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:23 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:44 a.m. at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:46 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:32 a.m. on the 3300 block of Crescent Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:15 p.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:46 p.m. at the intersection of North Court Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:15 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:33 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:28 p.m. on the 3100 block of Centenary Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:07 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:52 p.m. on the 2200 block of Culpepper Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:25 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.