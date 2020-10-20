Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 16, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 16

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:19 a.m. on the 3300 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:58 a.m. on the 200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect of a person at 9:33 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:25 a.m. on the 900 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:35 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lynwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries and DWI/DUI at 12:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:25 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:22 p.m. on the 3100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:54 p.m. on the 600 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:05 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque Del Norte Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:22 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:31 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.